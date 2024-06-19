ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

