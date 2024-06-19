ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

