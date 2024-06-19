ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

