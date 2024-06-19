ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $14,919,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,533,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $4,689,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.