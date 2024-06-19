ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 736 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,686,000 after buying an additional 616,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,144,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 85,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.