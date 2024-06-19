Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. 9,664,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.