Status Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,006.77 or 1.00078223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02758715 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $112,398,947.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

