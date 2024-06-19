Steem (STEEM) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,855.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.60 or 0.00599176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00113826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00259951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00067879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,529,936 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

