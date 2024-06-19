Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 19th (COMM, EBR, ERJ, FIX, GRMN, IBM, ITRI, LEE, MITK, NDLS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 19th:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

