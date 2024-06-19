StockNews.com Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.42.

JWN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after acquiring an additional 579,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 820,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

