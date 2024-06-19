StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 760.32%.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
