StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -424.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 387,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 216,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

