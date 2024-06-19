StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

About Senseonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

