StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.