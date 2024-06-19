StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

