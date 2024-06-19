StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

