StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

