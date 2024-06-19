StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 15th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.07. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$5.97.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of C$71.39 million for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

