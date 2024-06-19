Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 913,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 448,675 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

