Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,259 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.97 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.65.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

