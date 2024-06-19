Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 5,376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advocates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.