Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 130500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

