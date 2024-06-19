Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.14. 35,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Institutional Trading of Strive U.S. Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

