S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces Dividend of GBX 50

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.14) on Wednesday. S&U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,450 ($31.13). The firm has a market cap of £230.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,936.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,983.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 54.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.70) price target on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

