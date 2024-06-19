Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 993 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.72. 1,628,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,898. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.35 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.