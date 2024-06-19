Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,516. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

