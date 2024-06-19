Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HDV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. 806,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,431. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.