Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

