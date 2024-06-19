Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 84,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $764,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VWO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 7,175,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.