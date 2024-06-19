Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 385.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,733,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

