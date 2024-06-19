Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

