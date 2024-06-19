Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.