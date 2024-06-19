Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,721. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.