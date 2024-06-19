Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 305 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

