Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 357 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TopBuild by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $410.89 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.42 and its 200-day moving average is $393.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

