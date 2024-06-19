Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $590,489,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.