Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

