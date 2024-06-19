Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,461 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 324,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

