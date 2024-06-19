Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.