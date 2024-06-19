Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.3 %

MTD opened at $1,481.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,368.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,275.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

