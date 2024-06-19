Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $620.31. 1,040,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.04.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

