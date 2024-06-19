T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,453. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

