Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

TGT opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

