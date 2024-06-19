Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.70 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.45). Approximately 24,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 8,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £559.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,476.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.40.

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Anu Dhir acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £30,624 ($38,912.33). In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.27), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,134,688.69). Also, insider Anu Dhir acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £30,624 ($38,912.33). Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.