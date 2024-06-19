TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.22 on Monday. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

