Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Tel-Instrument Electronics shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 5,119 shares trading hands.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

