Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Increases Dividend to GBX 47 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Performance
Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($23.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,196.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,775.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,610.79. Telecom Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,356 ($17.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932 ($24.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.