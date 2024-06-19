Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Shares Down 1.1%

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.51. 109,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 26,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

