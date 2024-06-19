Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $339.61 million and $24.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 771,678,511 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.