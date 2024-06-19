TF1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.09

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
TF1 Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.
TF1 Company Profile
TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TF1
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for TF1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TF1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.