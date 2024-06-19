The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 3,376,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,983. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

